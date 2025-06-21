Reading the rain: Young historian Eric Chopra on monsoon art and Itihāsology

In Indian art, music, and cinema, artists have long associated seasons with emotions — thunderstorms and swirling clouds symbolising confusion or despair, peacocks heralding the arrival of the rain. As the monsoon inches closer to Delhi, the city’s young historian Eric Chopra — also the founder of the history platform Itihāsology — is gearing up to share his fascination with monsoon art and storytelling in medieval art and fashion history at Delhi’s Baarish Festival this weekend.

Chopra is an art history enthusiast who has been exploring visual history and medieval art, decoding the tales behind historical paintings. He arrived at the theme of the monsoon through his interest in the histories of love, longing and desire in art, specifically through Bharata’s concept of the Abhisarika Nayika from the Natya Shastra. “In paintings that depict the Abhisarika Nayika, the heroine braves the forest in the middle of the night as a thunderstorm brews. She moves forward despite the lightning and the storm,” says Chopra, adding that the heroine follows the call of the rain and the peacocks, which remind her of her lover.

Much like the Nayika, Chopra sees the rain as a liminal space of confusion — of whether to go to your lover or stay home. But he finds this dilemma enjoyable, as it offers a space to pause and breathe amidst our restless lives.

For him, the monsoon also carries a creative ambivalence. “When it’s raining, it’s the perfect opportunity to romanticise the moment and start writing. But it’s also the perfect moment to do nothing — to just make a cup of tea, to talk to your friends or your lover, or to be by yourself.” He adds, “The liminality that rain provides… the way the world pauses for a moment — it invites you to go inward. You become more in tune with the season, and with yourself.”