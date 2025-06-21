The 2nd edition of World Santoor Day celebrations to begin in Delhi, honouring late Pandit Bhajan Sopori

World Santoor Day was born from that spirit—a conscious decision to mark June 22 not with grief, but with celebration. “Focusing on the Santoor, we decided to centre this day around my father,” says Abhay. “He was a musician who devoted his entire life to music and the service of culture. So instead of sitting with a sense of loss, I wanted to celebrate his life—75 years of it—and over seven decades of contribution to music.”

For Abhay, the day is both personal and deeply philosophical. “My father and I shared a unique bond—not just as father and son, but as guru-shishya and co-creators. He taught me music, also how to build systems, festivals, and institutions. And most importantly, he taught me to give back,” he says.

Beyond the personal, the day also seeks to reclaim the cultural legacy of Kashmir, placing the Santoor—also known as the Shatha Tantri Veena—on the global stage. “Kashmir has always been a cradle of art and culture. Aesthetics is Kashmir’s gift to the subcontinent, and the santoor is one of its most beautiful expressions,” he explains. “Our family has carried this tradition for centuries. And when the instrument travels, it carries a piece of Kashmir’s soul with it.”

This year’s celebration spans borders, with performances in Argentina, Colombia, China, and the USA, alongside sessions in Odisha and a full-scale concert in New Delhi, where the main event will take place. Through the Sopori family's SaMaPa (Sopori Academy of Music and Performing Arts), this ethos of giving back continues—by providing platforms to emerging artists, promoting cultural literacy, and supporting documentation efforts, including a forthcoming book next year based on Abhay’s research into the instrument’s antiquity and spiritual lineage.

When asked what audiences should expect from the event, Abhay says, “They should take back a sense of great pride—in Indian culture, in our musical heritage, and in the santoor itself. They should feel the essence of Kashmir, and the ethos that the santoor carries through centuries of tradition.”

The celebration also serves to reclaim the Santoor’s rightful space in Indian classical music. “This day is about pride,” Abhay affirms. “It’s about taking home not just the sound of the Santoor, but the spirit of Kashmir, the depth of our traditions, and the joy of cultural unity through music.”

The 2nd World Santoor Day celebrations will take place on Sunday, June 22, at Chinmaya Mission Auditorium, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, from 5:30 PM onwards