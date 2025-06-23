Delhi government shifts business licensing from police to civic bodies to ease operations, streamline process

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has announced a major reform, transferring the responsibility for issuing licences for seven key business categories from Delhi Police to local civic bodies. These include hotels, motels, swimming pools, restaurants (eating houses), guest houses, video game parlours, discotheques, auditoriums and amusement parks.

On Sunday, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena issued an order relieving Delhi Police of issuing licences and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for these sectors.

The powers will now rest with local authorities such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council or Delhi Cantonment Board.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed the move, calling it a step toward Centre’s Maximum Governance-Minimum Government’ and Ease of Doing Business policy. She said the decision would reduce bureaucratic delays, allow police to focus on law and order and strengthen coordination among departments.

“We want to make Delhi not only the political capital of India but also a model of good governance. That is the mission of our double-engine government,” Gupta said. She called the move timely and practical, and a boost for Delhi’s development. The Chief Minister assured that the licensing process will now be streamlined, transparent and digitised.