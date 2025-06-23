Gangster wanted for killing man in Sonipat held; illegal firearm recovered

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a gangster, who was wanted for a murder in Haryana, said an official on Sunday, adding that a reward of Rs 20,000 was also declared by Haryana Police on the information leading to his arrest. The accused, identified as Rakesh Kadian a.k.a Pampu (39), a resident of Panipat in Haryana, was arrested from Rohini area.

Police said that Pampu was wanted in connection with the murder of one Deepak alias Bhanja at Veer Dhaba in Murthal in Sonipat, which took place in February.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said that Rakesh was intercepted on Saturday based on a specific input while he was allegedly carrying illegal firearms. One semi-automatic pistol along with four live cartridges and a car were recovered from his possession.

The officer further said that Pampu has a long and violent criminal history, with more than 16 cases against him, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, assault and arms-related offences registered across Delhi and Haryana. “He entered the world of crime in 2010 after witnessing the murder of his uncle by a man named Sharwan in his village. In retaliation, he and his associates attempted to kill Sharwan, but the latter survived,” said the DCP.

In 2014, after his brother-in-law Vinod was killed by Deepak alias Bhanja and his associates, Rakesh launched a violent campaign to eliminate Deepak and his supporters.

He was reportedly involved in multiple attacks and killings targeting Deepak’s sympathisers over the years.