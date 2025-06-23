Robbers loot Delhi ice cream parlour; attack seller in separate knife-point incidents

NEW DELHI: In two separate incidents, an ice cream parlour and an ice-cream seller were robbed in the national capital on knife point, an official said on Sunday.

In the first incident, three unidentified masked men allegedly looted an ice cream parlour in Keshavpuram area of northwest Delhi and decamped with cash, mobile phone, and several ice cream and kulfi packets. The entire incident was also recorded in CCTV footage and police teams have been formed to nab the accused. According to the police, the incident took place around 11 pm on Saturday at a shop located on Talab Road.

“Two men were holding knives, wearing face masks, came on a motorcycle and barged into our parlour. They threatened us, forcing my brother to sit in a corner while one was guarding, another looted everything -- cash, mobile phones and ice creams,” shop owner Narender said. CCTV footage from the scene shows the trio filling bags with ice creams and kulfis in a matter of seconds before fleeing on the same motorcycle, police said.

The shop owner has claimed a total loss of nearly Rs 50 to 60,000, including stolen cash, mobile phone, and the cost of the looted frozen stock. Police said that they are checking the footage from the CCTV camera and the identification process is underway.

In another incident, an ice-cream seller was robbed by two persons near Shiv Mandir, Subhash Place in northwest Delhi, with one of the assailants caught by the public at the spot.

According to the police, the incident took place around 12.30 am on the intervening night of June 21 and 22, when the victim, identified as Roop Lal Prasad (45), was returning home after his routine ice-cream sales. As he reached near a sweets shop, one person allegedly grabbed him from behind while the other assaulted him with fists and took away his mobile phone and Rs 520 in cash. “While one of the accused managed to flee, the other was caught,” said a policer officer.