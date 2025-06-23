Rush before the rain

Now that the weather office has alerted city residents that the southwest monsoon is likely to reach the capital by June 24, approximately a week earlier than the traditional June 30 onset, the imminent respite from sweltering heat may bring a sigh of relief. Notably, Delhi’s June rainfall has already surpassed its monthly quota — 87.8 mm, 18% above the average 74.1 mm. Temperatures have moderated, humidity has jolted the heat index to 46°C, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for thunderstorms and gusty winds of 50 km/h through June 22. While these developments are meteorologically reassuring, the met office projects a normal monsoon (92-108% of the long-period average for northwest India), they have served more as a reality check than comfort.

For policymakers and the public alike, the memory of monsoons last year remains stark. In 2024, rains arrived in the capital with a bang — clocking the highest rainfall in the last 88 years — bringing much of the city to a standstill. Rains brought down a roof in the Terminal 1 building of Delhi airport, flooding railway stations, underpasses, and submerging arterial roads in central and south Delhi.

This year, pre monsoon showers in mid June were enough to bring the capital to its knees. Just 30 minutes of heavy rain on June 17 led to waterlogging in Mahipalpur, Vasant Village, and near T 1 of the airport, paralysing vehicular movement and causing much discontent to commuters. The public vented on social media: “The monsoon hasn’t even started, and this is the condition. When the real rains come, only God can save Delhi,” a frustrated commuter grumbled online.

While climate experts point to a stronger-than-usual low over the Bay of Bengal, causing greater pre-monsoon moisture, civic auditors and citizens are already asking the hard questions: is the city infrastructure really ready?