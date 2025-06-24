Ahead of ban on fuel supply to overage vehicles, petrol dealers rue lack of support

NEW DELHI: With the July 1 deadline for the ban on refueling end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) fast approaching, petrol pump dealers in the national capital have raised serious concerns over the lack of clarity and support from the government regarding the directive’s implementation.

In a strongly worded letter to the Transport Department, the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) has questioned the absence of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and stated that the burden of enforcement cannot be shifted to fuel station operators.

The dealers argue that while the government’s directive mandates strict action against ELVs, including impounding and disposal, it fails to designate petrol stations as implementing agencies. They point out that the Essential Commodities Act prohibits fuel stations from refusing service to customers.

“It creates a legal contradiction that will put dealers in an impossible position,” said Nischal Singhania, president of the DPDA. In their letter, the dealers expressed growing anxiety over the lack of formal guidelines and institutional support. They warn that without proper enforcement protocols, the ban could lead to confusion and risky confrontations at fuel stations.