Chasing the catch, barefoot in the grind

NEW DELHI: Start work at 3 am while the city still sleeps, and the ice cuts my fingers till they bleed, but I have mouths to feed,” says Imran, hoisting a crate of mullet at Ghazipur Fish Market. For twelve years the wiry labourer from West Bengal has lived by the whistle of refrigerated lorries and the smell of offal.

Each dawn he earns between Rs 500 and Rs 2,500 hauling fish from trucks to auction tables. After paying for a shared room and cheap food, he wires home about Rs 20,000 a month.

“If I stop, the children stop eating,” he shrugs. Imran’s ordeal is echoed by hundreds across the market. Ghazipur, shifted from Jama Masjid in 2000, is now Delhi’s seafood artery, nearly 300 wholesalers and 1,500 labourers handle 200 tonnes daily from the coast.

Restaurants would starve without them, yet these men stand ankle deep in melt water with no gloves, boots or medical cover. When COVID 19 shut the gates in 2020, Imran pawned his phone and hitch hiked home, surviving on boiled leaves. Debt soon dragged him back. It is a cycle that traps the poorest in the dirtiest jobs.

Traders see growth

“This market is 1000 times better than Jama Masjid,” says wholesaler Riaz, whose turnover tops Rs 40 lakh a day.

“We businessmen must take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness. It’s not just the government’s duty; we should allocate resources for cleaning and train our workers accordingly,” he says.