Delhi CM directs PWD officials to take urgent action to improve MAMC infrastructure

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of poor infrastructure and absence of basic amenities at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday held a meeting with student union representatives and concerned department officials, directing them to take immediate and concrete steps to improve the situation.

During the meeting, students highlighted the dilapidated condition of hostels, poor campus lighting, inadequate security personnel, illegal encroachments, and the need to ensure a fear-free environment.

Senior officials from the Health Department, Public Works Department, college administration, and student representatives attended the meeting.

Following the discussion, the CM instructed PWD officials to begin immediate repair and renovation work in hostels. High-intensity LED street lights will be installed to enhance nighttime safety. To improve overall campus security, 24x7 CCTV surveillance will be implemented along with increased deployment of security personnel.

A special drive will be launched to ensure smoother movement and a safer environment on campus. She also directed officials to expedite the long-pending plan for an additional hostel. CM directed departments to submit progress reports every 15 days to ensure regular monitoring and accountability. She also stated that she would personally visit the MAMC campus to assess the situation and interact with students.

Notably, L-G Saxena and CM had convened an emergency meeting on Thursday to review the conditions at MAMC, Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital and the Guru Nanak Eye Centre complex. Called at the request of the deans and directors of these institutions, the meeting revealed a serious situation—ranging from student and doctor safety concerns to acute accommodation shortages, crumbling infrastructure, and widespread encroachments. The Dean of MAMC informed that while the institution, established in 1958, originally had accommodation for only 200 students, the current student strength exceeds 3,200.