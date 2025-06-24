Delhi govt move on licensing for seven business categories a historic step, says CM Gupta

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Monday said that the removal of the requirement for police-issued licences or NOCs for seven business categories is a major decision. She added that this move will not only bring relief to millions of people and their families but also allow police to focus more on maintaining law and order in the capital.

Speaking at a press conference, CM described the decision as both important and historic for the people of Delhi. For over four decades, individuals wishing to operate hotels, restaurants, guest houses, auditoriums, swimming pools, or entertainment venues were required to obtain two separate licenses—one from the municipal body and another from the Delhi Police.

This duplication has now been removed. Going forward, only a single license from the local authority will be required. As per the CM, nearly 25,000 establishments and around 1.5 to 2 million workers directly employed in these sectors will benefit from this reform. Indirect businesses and vendors linked to these industries will also gain relief.

The Chief Minister informed that the L-G has accepted the Delhi government’s proposal and scrapped the police licensing requirement for hotels, motels, guest houses, restaurants (eating houses), swimming pools, auditoriums, video game parlours, discotheques, and amusement parks. “Business owners will no longer need approvals from multiple departments for the same establishment. The process will now be streamlined, cost-effective, and time-saving,” she said.

Highlighting that the step will boost ‘Ease of Doing Business’, she added, “The Delhi Police can now focus entirely on public safety and law enforcement.” Gupta stressed that this decision reflects the government’s progressive, citizen-centric approach and commitment to transparency. She also proposed implementing a single-window system to tackle corruption and ensure timely, digital issuance of licenses.