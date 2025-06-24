Delhi HC relief to seven Batla House properties from demolition

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has granted interim protection to seven properties from demolition in the Batla House area in the Capital. Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta on Monday ordered to maintain the status quo while listing the matter for hearing on July 10 along with other matters.

Last week, Justice Tejas Karia, while passing the order on demolition stay for six residential properties in the area, also issued notice to the DDA, seeking its reply within four weeks.

The petitioners, Heena Parveen, Jinat Kausar, Rukhsana Begum, Nihal Fatima, Sufiyan Ahmed, and Sajid Fakhar among others, have argued that the properties in question are not all illegal and that some are situated outside Khasra Number 279, while others fall within it.

The petitioners had contended that the DDA had issued vague, generic notices without proper identification or demarcation of individual structures.

They submitted that the residents have lived on these plots for decades and that the properties are covered under the PM UDAY scheme, which aims to grant ownership rights in unauthorised colonies.

They had argued that many residents had purchased the properties from builders, and in some cases, had been living there since as early as 1980–82. The petitioners also stated that the documents relating to ownership were in Urdu and Farsi, which had to be translated, adding to the complexity. They claimed the notices lack specificity and ignore long-standing occupancy.