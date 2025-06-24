How to protect your plants from too much rain

As the monsoon lashes its spell across India, and unexpected rains pour in some cities, bringing much-needed relief from the summer heat, it also brings a serious challenge for home gardeners: too much rain. In tropical regions, the annual rainfall can easily cross 100 inches, and with it come strong winds, waterlogging, and the risk of plant damage.
Here’s how you can rain-proof your garden this season:
Improve drainage with the right soil
Waterlogged soil is one of the biggest threats during the monsoon. Use well-draining potting mix or amend your garden soil with sand and compost. Standing water suffocates roots, leading to quick decay.
Prune and wrap taller plants
The lush monsoon growth is beautiful, but unchecked foliage makes plants top-heavy and vulnerable to wind damage. Deeply prune large shrubs and trees, and wrap them gently in shade net fabric tied with twine. This protects branches from snapping during gusty winds.
Stake weak plants the smart way
Support fragile or top-heavy plants with bamboo stakes about two or three feet tall. Anchor them at a slight outward angle (away from the plant) and bury them at least 12 inches into the soil. Tie the main stem loosely to the stake to provide balance without restricting natural movement.
Mulch generously
Monsoon rains can wash away topsoil and expose delicate roots. A thick layer of organic mulch — like dry leaves, bark, or straw — helps keep the soil in place, locks in moisture, and shields roots from the splash of heavy downpours.
Choose the right plants
And if you're going plant shopping, consider investing in ferns (they love humidity), monsteras, syngoniums, and fiddle leaf fig.