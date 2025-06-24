How to protect your plants from too much rain

As the monsoon lashes its spell across India, and unexpected rains pour in some cities, bringing much-needed relief from the summer heat, it also brings a serious challenge for home gardeners: too much rain. In tropical regions, the annual rainfall can easily cross 100 inches, and with it come strong winds, waterlogging, and the risk of plant damage.

Here’s how you can rain-proof your garden this season:

Improve drainage with the right soil

Waterlogged soil is one of the biggest threats during the monsoon. Use well-draining potting mix or amend your garden soil with sand and compost. Standing water suffocates roots, leading to quick decay.