London artist Naira Mushtaq's debut Delhi exhibition gives a glimpse into British Raj ethnography through art

Mushtaq says this familiarity is no accident. She wants viewers to experience what she calls the “fallacy of memory.” She says, “These strangers could very well be your family members, but you never know. I am as much a stranger to these paintings as the viewer is, yet they are incredibly familiar to both of us. I pick out threads of my memories and weave them into the paintings—and then the viewer does the same.”

Similarly, the figures in her work are ambiguous—their faces almost illegible, blurred, with only eyes or noses offering the faintest hint of identity. “None of the features are sharp, because they are lost in time. There’s an ambiguity and mystery because you’re looking back into time,” says founder gallerist Arjun Sawhney.

In some pieces, only fragments remain: a pair of feet without a face, or a posture suspended mid-gesture. “We are a product of collective memory, so deliberate ambiguity allows the viewer to place themselves within the work,” says Mushtaq. “It allows me to question identity as we shift our gaze between what is there and what is not—whether it is private or public, object or subject, observed or observant.”