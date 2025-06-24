Man killed in massive fire at banquet hall near west Delhi's DLF Moti Nagar

NEW DELHI: A 41-year-old man died after a massive fire broke out at a banquet hall in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar area, officials said on Tuesday. “The incident took place on late Monday evening and the deceased has been identified as Rajesh who was a carpenter by profession.

Two people were initially trapped in the fire that broke out at 8.47 pm on Monday. While one managed to escape, Rajesh got trapped in the fire,” an official said.

Visuals showed thick black smoke and flames engulfing large parts of Golden Banquet Hall. Delhi Fire Services said they received the first call at 8.47 pm. Eight fire tenders were rushed initially, later increased to 24 as the blaze intensified. The fire was finally doused around 6 am on Tuesday.

“Prima facie, Rajesh died due to suffocation. However, the exact cause will be confirmed after post-mortem,” a senior police officer said.

Cause yet to be known

