NGT takes note of plastic waste violations, seeks report

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has issued notice to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and others regarding the strict enforcement of the Plastic Waste Management Rules by the manufacturers of gutkha, pan masala and tobacco products.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel noted the submissions of the petitioner’s counsel that in October 2021, the CPCB issued certain directions to 25 such manufacturers, including immediately closing down operations until they switched to environmentally sound alternatives, which were not complied with.

The bench, in its order dated May 30, noted that according to the counsel, Anuj Aggarwal, certain provisions of the plastic waste management rules were being flouted.

These included the clause that “sachets using plastic material shall not be used for storing, packing or selling gutkha, tobacco and pan masala” and “plastic material, in any form including vinyl acetate, maleic acid, vinyl chloride copolymer (used in plastic coating) shall not be used in any package for packaging gutkha, pan masala and tobacco in all forms”, the bench noted.