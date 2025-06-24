NGT takes note of plastic waste violations, seeks report

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has issued notice to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and others regarding the strict enforcement of the Plastic Waste Management Rules by the manufacturers of gutkha, pan masala and tobacco products.
A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel noted the submissions of the petitioner’s counsel that in October 2021, the CPCB issued certain directions to 25 such manufacturers, including immediately closing down operations until they switched to environmentally sound alternatives, which were not complied with.
The bench, in its order dated May 30, noted that according to the counsel, Anuj Aggarwal, certain provisions of the plastic waste management rules were being flouted.
These included the clause that “sachets using plastic material shall not be used for storing, packing or selling gutkha, tobacco and pan masala” and “plastic material, in any form including vinyl acetate, maleic acid, vinyl chloride copolymer (used in plastic coating) shall not be used in any package for packaging gutkha, pan masala and tobacco in all forms”, the bench noted.
It also noted the submission that these manufacturers were not complying with the Extended Producers’ Responsibility (EPR) regime under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, which stipulated environmentally sound management of products, particularly at the end of their life cycle.
During the proceedings, the advocate also told the tribunal that no action had been taken against these manufacturers despite the EPR regime specifying consequences for non-compliance, including seizure of products, closure of units and penalties.
The tribunal said, “The original application (OA) raises substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms. Issue notice to the respondents.”
Under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) rules, clear actions are taken if companies don’t follow the law.
As per rules, manufacturers who break the rules can have their products seized and be fined Rs 5,000 for every tonne of plastic used since either the start of their business or from March 18, 2016. It posted the matter for further proceedings on September 26.