NRAI hails move to scrap police nod for eateries in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has welcomed the L-G’s decision to scrap the requirement for eateries to obtain a police-issued ‘no-objection’ certificate, calling it a transformative step for the city’s food and beverage (F&B) industry.

Terming it a “much-needed reform,” the NRAI said the move would ease regulatory burdens, boost entrepreneurship, and attract investment into the sector.

The order, issued by L-G, exempts restaurants and other establishments from the need to obtain the Delhi Police Eating House Licence. The licensing authority will now rest with local civic bodies like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, and Delhi Cantonment Board.

“This change will reduce administrative hurdles and significantly improve the ease of doing business for the F&B sector,” the NRAI said. It added that the process is likely to boost investment and contribute revenue to government.