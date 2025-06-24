Union government to invite 100 rehabilitated bonded labourers as special guests for Independence Day

NEW DELHI: The Union Government will invite 100 rehabilitated bonded labourers, along with their spouses, as special guests to the upcoming Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort. This initiative is expected to renew national attention on the persistent issue of bonded labour and efforts towards its eradication.

According to a letter from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), obtained by The New Indian Express, the ministry has requested the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) to coordinate with state governments to compile a list of 100 rescued and rehabilitated labourers. The MoD has also asked MoLE to suggest any other category of labourers who may be considered for inclusion in the special guest list.

In line with the government’s 15-year vision plan launched in 2016, the target is to identify and rescue 1.84 crore bonded labourers by the year 2030.

The MoD’s memo includes a tabulated format for compiling details of rescued individuals, including name, identification, address, spouse's information, and the year of rescue and rehabilitation.