Will repair 3,400 potholes in one day, says Delhi PWD minister

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Public Works Department (PWD) will undertake a massive pothole repair drive on Tuesday, aiming to fix 3,400 identified potholes across over 1,400 kilometres of roads in just one day.
PWD Minister Parvesh Verma announced the campaign on Monday, calling it a landmark effort to make the capital’s roads safer, smoother and monsoon-ready.
“This is not just a repair drive, it’s a promise to the people of Delhi that we will work without negligence, without corruption, and without excuses,” the minister said. He added that while pothole repairs have been ongoing, the need for a swift, visible push was critical as monsoon nears.
The large-scale operation will deploy over 1,000 personnel, including 70 Assistant Engineers and 150 Junior Engineers, supported by more than 200 maintenance vans fitted with advanced repair technology.
The campaign’s scope covers main roads, internal lanes, and high-risk areas, with potholes identified through citizen complaints, zonal surveys, and drone mapping.
To ensure transparency and accountability, all repairs will be geo-tagged and time-stamped, with before-and-after photos recorded. Engineers will be held directly responsible for their respective zones, and the minister himself will be on the ground overseeing operations.
“This is not a symbolic event. It’s the beginning of a transparent and accountable system,” Verma said. “If work is done according to PWD’s standards and without corruption, potholes won’t appear in the first place.”
Local MLAs will supervise the process in coordination with engineers and the public. The campaign also emphasizes long-term solutions: all repairs will meet PWD quality norms and undergo post-repair inspections to prevent recurring damage. Maintenance vans will remain on standby through the monsoon.
The minister also said that 150 km of new roads have been built so far, with 100 km nearing completion and a target of 500 km set for March 2026.
“This campaign shows what’s possible when there is political will and public accountability,” said Parvesh. “It’s more than road repair, it’s a message that Delhi deserves roads built on honesty and responsibility.”