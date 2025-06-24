Will repair 3,400 potholes in one day, says Delhi PWD minister

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Public Works Department (PWD) will undertake a massive pothole repair drive on Tuesday, aiming to fix 3,400 identified potholes across over 1,400 kilometres of roads in just one day.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma announced the campaign on Monday, calling it a landmark effort to make the capital’s roads safer, smoother and monsoon-ready.

“This is not just a repair drive, it’s a promise to the people of Delhi that we will work without negligence, without corruption, and without excuses,” the minister said. He added that while pothole repairs have been ongoing, the need for a swift, visible push was critical as monsoon nears.

The large-scale operation will deploy over 1,000 personnel, including 70 Assistant Engineers and 150 Junior Engineers, supported by more than 200 maintenance vans fitted with advanced repair technology.

The campaign’s scope covers main roads, internal lanes, and high-risk areas, with potholes identified through citizen complaints, zonal surveys, and drone mapping.