Woman sexually assaulted by fellow patient at Delhi hospital

NEW DELHI: A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a fellow patient at JPC Hospital in northeast Delhi on Monday, police said. According to a senior police officer, the incident was reported to the police on the same day.

Upon arriving at the hospital, officers found that the victim, a female patient, had been sexually assaulted by a 23-year-old man identified as Mohammad Faiz, a resident of Kachchi Khajuria.

“A case has been registered at the New Usmanpur police station and the accused has been arrested,” said police.

In a separate incident in the same district’s Jyoti Nagar area, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly pushed off the terrace of a building. Police were informed on Monday around 8.30 am that a woman had fallen from a rooftop in Ashok Nagar.

Upon reaching the scene, they found that the victim had been taken to GTB Hospital by her father.

“Preliminary probe revealed the woman was allegedly pushed from the rooftop by the accused person. A case under BNS sections 109(1) and 351(2) has been registered at Jyoti Nagar police station,” the senior officer said.