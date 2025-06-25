24-year-old labourer dies due to electrocution at construction site in Jaitpur

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old labourer died of electrocution at a construction site in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur on Tuesday morning, police said. The incident took place at G-Block, Khadda Colony, where the victim, identified as Shivam, a native of Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, was working.

He had recently moved to Delhi with his family and was employed as a labourer, primarily handling electrical wiring in under-construction buildings, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari.

A PCR call was received around 3.30 pm, following which police reached the site. Shivam’s wife, Aarti, who also worked at the same site, was present during the incident. She said Shivam was carrying sand to the upper floor when he accidentally touched a naked live wire.

Despite her efforts to separate him using a wooden stick, he could not be saved. Shivam is survived by his wife, 11-year-old daughter, and 7-year-old son. A case has been registered at Kalindi Kunj police station. The site owner and contractor, identified by police, are currently absconding.

Local residents and workers staged a protest outside the contractor’s house, alleging gross negligence.