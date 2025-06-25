ACB to probe AAP’s Bharadwaj, Satyender Jain in multi-crore hospital scam, party denies allegations

NEW DELHI: In a fresh trouble for former ministers and AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain, the Union Home Ministry has given the nod to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for an investigation against them in the alleged thousands crore ‘hospitals scam’.

Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena had recommended an inquiry against the former health ministers. The AAP, however, refuted the allegations against its leaders.

In August 2024, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta alleged irregularities in the execution of healthcare infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore.

The irregularities flagged by Gupta include 24 hospital projects—11 greenfield and 13 brownfield—sanctioned at Rs 5,590 crore in 2018-19, are yet mired in inexplicable delays. Seven ICU hospitals sanctioned at a cost of Rs 1,125 crore for construction within six months from September, 2021 still await completion.

Accordingly, the ACB referred the matter to Vigilance Department for approval to probe the two, which forwarded the request to relevant departments.

The AAP, however, said the BJP and the L-G have turned governance into a “laughing stock” by weaponising routine project delays as alleged corruption.

Drawing a stark contrast with the Centre’s record, AAP questioned why no CBI inquiries have been launched into the 10-year delay of the Bullet Train project or the fact that 53% of Central government infrastructure projects face delays exceeding three years and massive cost overruns.

