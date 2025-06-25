City won’t come to standstill this monsoon: Environment Minister Manjinder Sirsa

NEW DELHI: Vowing that Delhi “will not come to a standstill this monsoon,” Environment Minister Manjinder Sirsa on Monday said the government had mobilised its full machinery to ensure the capital stays flood-free and functional.

He was speaking during a ground inspection of stormwater drain desilting work in the Wazirpur Industrial Area, one of the city’s key industrial hubs.

The minister Sirsa, joined by local MLA Poonam Sharma and senior officials from the Industries Department and DSIIDC, reviewed the work already carried out and expressed satisfaction at the pace and quality of cleaning.

The visit comes amid a citywide campaign launched by the Delhi government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to prepare for the monsoon, which is expected to arrive earlier than usual.

Drain desilting and repair of potholes have been prioritised, with Sirsa directing the officials to strictly avoid manual cleaning and instead deploy super sucker machines and other mechanised tools for efficiency and safety.

He also instructed that all open drains be covered to avoid waterlogging and accidents, especially in industrial areas that are often more vulnerable during heavy rains.

“Despite the presence of industrial waste and sewage in the vicinity, the drains in Wazirpur are free-flowing, which clearly reflects the intent and ground-level action of the Delhi Government,” the environment minister said. Commending the role of the local MLA, Sirsa said, “The results we see today are due to persistent follow-up and on-ground coordination by our elected representatives and officials.”

Looking beyond short-term monsoon preparedness, the government has reinstated the concessionaire system for the redevelopment of industrial areas through public-private partnerships. This model, already implemented in Narela and Bawana, will now be extended to other zones like Wazirpur, allowing private concessionaires to manage long-term infrastructure upgrades.

“Our aim is not just to tackle rain-related disruptions, but to reimagine and future-proof Delhi’s industrial zones,” the minister added.