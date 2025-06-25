Delhi HC allows actor Rajpal Yadav to fly to Melbourne for film promotions

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has granted permission to Bollywood actor Rajpal Naurang Yadav to travel to Melbourne, Australia between June 27 and July 5 for the promotion of his upcoming film Mera Kale Rang Da Yaar.

Vacation judge Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta approved Yadav’s request, stating that the actor must furnish a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) of Rs 1 lakh, which will be deposited with the Court’s Registry as a condition for his travel.

“The Applicant/Petitioner no. 1 shall furnish his mobile number and e-mail ID, at the time of furnishing FDR, which shall be kept operational at all times during the period of visit in Melbourne, Australia,” the Court directed.

Yadav’s passport, which is currently held by the trial court, has been ordered to be released temporarily for the duration of his trip. The Court made it clear that the passport must be re-deposited once he returns to India.

The matter is scheduled to be heard next by the roster bench on July 8. The application to travel abroad was filed in connection with Yadav’s ongoing legal battle—he and his wife are petitioners in a plea challenging his conviction under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

In June last year, a coordinate bench of the HC had suspended the sentence imposed by the trial court, taking into account that the Yadavs were not habitual offenders. The bench had also encouraged both parties to explore a possible amicable resolution to the matter.

The dispute is presently being handled by the Delhi High Court Mediation Centre. The Court had previously allowed the actor and his wife to travel abroad as well.