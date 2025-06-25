Delhi University's second postgraduate seat allotment list out

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) released the second round of seat allocation results for its postgraduate admissions on Tuesday evening.

According to official data shared by the university, a total of 3,012 applicants have been allotted new seats in this phase of counselling, marking a significant step in the ongoing admission cycle. This round also saw a notable number of candidates opting for upgrades or retaining previously allotted choices.

While 1,310 candidates received upgraded seats, 1,032 retained their earlier allotments. Additionally, 3,847 candidates chose to freeze their seats, confirming their admission and exiting the counselling process. These figures reflect the competitiveness and high engagement in the second phase of PG admissions.

Delhi University’s current admission cycle spans over 80 postgraduate programmes, drawing applicants from diverse academic and regional backgrounds. Students allotted seats in this round must accept the offer within the prescribed deadline.

Departments and colleges will then conduct online document verification, followed by timely fee payment to confirm admission. To accommodate those who missed earlier registration, DU will open a special mid-entry window from 5 pm on July 2 to 4:59 pm on July 4.