Man accused of murder during robbery attempt arrested after after encounter in Delhi's Ashok Vihar

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man, accused of stabbing a person to death during a robbery attempt in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, was arrested following a brief encounter with police, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on June 10, when Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital informed police about the admission of a man, Amit Kumar, who had been critically injured in a stabbing. Despite efforts, Kumar succumbed to his injuries during treatment, officials said. Subsequent investigation led to the apprehension of three juveniles, who confessed to their involvement in the crime.

According to a senior police officer, the juveniles revealed that they, along with an accomplice identified as Ritik alias Rohit, attempted to snatch Kumar’s mobile phone. When he resisted, the group stabbed him and fled with his phone and personal belongings.

Police also recovered the weapon used in the attack.

“A joint team from the special staff and Ashok Vihar police station launched a search for Ritik. Acting on a tip-off, police spotted a suspicious man near Shaheed Udham Singh Park around 10.30 pm on Monday. When asked to stop, the suspect fled towards the railway tracks and pulled out a weapon,” the officer said.

“Despite repeated warnings, he opened fire at the police. In retaliatory action, officers fired at his lower body, injuring his left leg. He was immediately apprehended and taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for treatment,” he added. Police said Ritik has a criminal record and was previously involved in two cases of theft and armed robbery. He was out on bail since July 5, 2024.