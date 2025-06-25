Rain, thunderstorm and gusty winds expected as monsoon nears capital

NEW DELHI: The Southwest monsoon continued to evade the capital on Tuesday, part of a small region in northwest India that still remains uncovered by the weather system. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Wednesday.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon over some more parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh during the next 36 hours”, the IMD said in its daily bulletin issued Tuesday evening.

The city remained under a generally cloudy sky throughout the day and is likely to receive light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) later tonight. Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1 degrees celsius, 2.5 degrees celsius below normal, while the minimum settled at 28.2 degrees celsius.

Palam and Ridge areas registered similar drops in maximum temperatures, reflecting relief from earlier heat. Humidity levels remained high, with the maximum touching 91% and easterly winds blowing at up to 10 kmph. Rainfall was scant during the day, only 4.1 mm recorded at Safdarjung until 8:30 am, but activity is expected to pick up in the coming days. For June 25 and 26, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rain across Delhi-NCR, with thunderstorms and lightning likely to persist.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 33 degrees celsius and 35 degrees celsius, while minimums will hover between 26 degrees celsius and 28 degrees celsius — within or slightly below normal limits.

A series of cyclonic circulations and troughs stretching from south Uttar Pradesh to the Bay of Bengal are influencing the current weather conditions, the IMD said. No heatwave conditions are expected over the next week. The seven-day forecast for all districts of Delhi and adjoining areas predicts consistent light to moderate rain, cloudy skies, and gusty winds, typical precursors to full monsoon onset. The IMD has not issued any weather warnings yet.