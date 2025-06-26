BJP keeps poll promise as CM Rekha Gupta sets up traders welfare board, 8 lakh to get benefits

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced the formation of the Delhi Traders Welfare Board, a platform dedicated to making the city more trader-friendly. It was a key promise in the BJP manifesto during the Assembly polls.
The CM described the move, approved by her cabinet, as a significant step toward empowering the city’s trading community, ensuring their social security, and streamlining their businesses for sustainability.
She stated that the board, announced in the 2025–26 budget, is now being implemented. The initiative is expected to benefit more than eight lakh registered traders in the national capital.
She said that it will be a statutory body serving as a communication bridge between the government and traders, simplifying trade-specific issues, implementing social security and welfare schemes, and promoting “ease of doing business.” In addition, the board will boost employment and investment and will also manage a Trader Welfare Fund.
The CM said that the minister for industries will chair the board, with the commissioner of the industries department acting as member secretary. A nominated deputy commissioner-level officer will serve as treasurer. The board will comprise 15 members, including six representatives from government departments, such as MCD, labour, and trade and taxes, and nine members, including the vice-chairman, who will represent the trading community. The board will make decisions regarding relief and compensation during natural disasters, fires, or floods.