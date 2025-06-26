BJP keeps poll promise as CM Rekha Gupta sets up traders welfare board, 8 lakh to get benefits

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced the formation of the Delhi Traders Welfare Board, a platform dedicated to making the city more trader-friendly. It was a key promise in the BJP manifesto during the Assembly polls.

The CM described the move, approved by her cabinet, as a significant step toward empowering the city’s trading community, ensuring their social security, and streamlining their businesses for sustainability.

She stated that the board, announced in the 2025–26 budget, is now being implemented. The initiative is expected to benefit more than eight lakh registered traders in the national capital.