Cost of war: Dry fruits traders in Delhi bear brunt of Iran-Israel tensions

NEW DELHI: The Iran-Israel conflict has severely impacted the city’s trading community, disrupting the supply of key commodities such as dry fruits and Basmati rice. India, the largest consumer of Iranian dry fruits, has particularly felt the effects of halted imports, including popular items like pistachios, almonds, and dates.

Traders have reported a sharp rise in wholesale prices of dry fruits, with some items witnessing a price hike of up to Rs 100 per kilogram.

Iran supplies nearly 70 per cent of India’s pistachio consumption, and the sudden suspension of trade has left many traders anxious. According to Ravindra Mehta, Director of the International Fruits & Nuts Organisation, “India has long been the primary market for almond kernels like Mamra and other dry fruits from Iran. However, this trade was already strained due to payment difficulties caused by U.S. sanctions. The disruption, compounded by the conflict in the region, has further aggravated the situation, with the price spike only adding to the financial strain on traders.”