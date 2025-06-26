Delhi continues to reel under humid conditions, moderate rain likely today

NEW DELHI: Overcast skies and gusty winds swept through the capital on Wednesday, setting the stage for the southwest monsoon to arrive over Delhi within the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The city saw no rain through the day, but IMD said conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance over Delhi, along with parts of Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh. The Northern Limit of Monsoon currently extends through neighbouring regions including Agra, Rampur and Karnal. The weather remained cloudy with strong easterly to southeasterly winds, clocking up to 25 kmph in some areas.

A light to moderate spell of rain or thunderstorms with lightning and winds reaching 30–40 kmph is likely across Delhi on Wednesday night and Thursday.