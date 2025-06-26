Delhi HC seeks police reply on Balyan’s bail application in MCOCA case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the city police on the bail application filed by former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who is currently in custody under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Justice Manoj Jain issued notice to the Delhi Police on Wednesday and listed the matter for further hearing on July 3. The Court also asked the superintendent of jail to submit Balyan’s nominal roll along with a report on his medical condition, as the former legislator has also requested interim bail on health grounds.

The Court directed the state to file an updated status report in the case. Senior Advocate Sunil Dalal, representing Balyan, told the Court that his client was arrested on December 4, 2024—the same day a trial court had granted him bail in an unrelated extortion case.