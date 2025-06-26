‘I won’t survive, beta’, says victim of factory fire at Delhi's Rithala in his last call to son

NEW DELHI: Amid thick plumes of smoke and cries for help as a massive fire engulfed a multi-storey building in Rithala, 62-year-old Dilip Singh made a final call to his son, informing him that he wouldn’t survive before the line got disconnected. Dilip’s son, Dharmendra Singh, said his father had been working in the factory as a supervisor for the last five to six years.

“I received a call at 7.41 pm (on Tuesday) from my father who said that he won’t survive as a fire has broken out in the factory. I asked him to come out of the building. He said that I won’t be able to come due to the intensity of the fire. Later, the phone got disconnected. I called one of my relatives, informed him about the incident, and asked him to go to the spot to check what had actually happened,” Dharmendra said.

“When he reached there, he told me that a massive fire engulfed the building and policemen were not allowing anyone to go there. I also reached here around 8.30 am and the body of my father was recovered on Wednesday morning around 10 am. The factory owner is in China and I have spoken to him,” he further said.