Indian Navy clerk in Delhi arrested for leaking Operation Sindoor details to ISI agent posing as woman

JAIPUR: A staff member of the Indian Navy posted in New Delhi has been taken into custody for allegedly passing sensitive military information to Pakistan’s ISI, authorities said. The suspect is accused of leaking critical defence data, including details related to Operation Sindoor, which concluded recently.

The accused, identified as Vishal Yadav, a clerk at Naval Headquarters and a native of Haryana, was apprehended by the Rajasthan Police Intelligence Unit after months of surveillance, media reports stated.

“Rajasthan Police’s CID Intelligence team had been closely monitoring Pakistani espionage activities when Yadav came under suspicion. He was found to be in regular contact with a woman identifying herself as ‘Priya Sharma,’ allegedly an ISI operative. The suspect used social media platforms to communicate and share classified information,” said senior police official Vishnukant Gupta.

According to authorities, Yadav allegedly passed naval data and details about defence installations to the woman in exchange for financial payments. A forensic examination of his phone revealed long-standing communication and data transfers, including during the military operation launched after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.