NDMC okays temple upgrade plan, pink toilets

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council has approved a series of infrastructure proposals aimed at improving civic amenities and women’s safety, while also unanimously passing a resolution condemning the 1975 Emergency as a “dark phase” in India’s democratic history.

In a meeting chaired by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, the Council cleared the purchase of five new CNG-powered road-sweeping machines to replace its ageing diesel fleet introduced in 2017-18. NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the Rs 6.69 crore proposal, funded with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) support, aligns with the National Green Tribunal’s restrictions on diesel vehicles.

The Council also approved the development of 37 pink toilets, one in each NDMC market,with facilities such as sanitary napkin vending machines, baby care spaces, drinking water and women staff for security and sanitation. Chahal said the move aims to create “a safer and more dignified urban environment for women.” Civic upgrades in Jhuggi clusters and plans to enhance basic services around key temples—including Hanuman Mandir, Birla Mandir also discussed.