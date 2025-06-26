One more held in dowry death case in Faridabad

NEW DELHI: The Faridabad Police has arrested a 45-year-old woman in connection with the murder of her daughter-in-law and burying her near their house, officials said on Wednesday.

The victim’s father-in-law, Bhoop Singh (54), had already been arrested earlier.

On April 25, Arun Singh, a resident of Roshan Nagar in Faridabad, Haryana, filed a complaint stating that his wife had left home without informing anyone. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Palla police station, and an investigation was initiated.

During the probe, Tannu’s body was recovered on June 20 from a pit located in front of their house. Following this, her father-in-law was taken into custody, police said.

According to a police spokesperson, the case was later handed over to the DLF Crime Branch. During interrogation, Bhoop Singh revealed that there had been constant conflicts in the family after Arun’s marriage, which had pushed the couple to the verge of divorce. He confessed that the family had planned to eliminate Tannu.