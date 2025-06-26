Portraits of PM, CM mandatory at Delhi’s Arogya Mandirs

NEW DELHI: In a first, doctors’ rooms at Delhi’s Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will now mandatorily display portraits of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. A directive from the Delhi State Health Mission instructed medical officers to ensure these are placed in all newly inaugurated Arogya Mandirs.

“As you are aware that 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs has been operational across the capital. Further, I am directed to convey that a portrait containing picture of Prime Minister and Chief Minister, Govt. of NCT of Delhi may be ensured in the room of Medical Officer I/c at each Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. This may be treated as compulsory as per direction of the Mission Director, DSHM,” a directive circulated to all CDMO read.

Launched on June 17, CM termed the rollout a “decisive break” from the old model and announced plans for 1,100 centres by March 2026.