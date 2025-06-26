The restored adaa of Umrao Jaan

It's part of cinema's lore that she charged you R1 for the film. It's a big gesture. I don’t think she has done that for any other film.

These are matters of the heart. She had set her heart on the role and she didn’t want to put a price to it.

What was the kind of preparation you had to do for a Bollywood detox when she was doing Umrao Jaan? She did have her trademark maroon lipstick on in many frames.

All I had done and I did, was to get her absorbed into the character, and the layers that needed to go under the character. It’s like entering into an ocean, and when the ocean is ready for you, and every little wave is there to receive you, then you find it very difficult to come out of it. So, Rekha got into it through poetry. I think poetry was her biggest embrace, and it was something that I had worked on for at least a year before anything else. The poetry was the intangible screenplay of the film.

And the poetry took its own sweet time to bloom—it didn’t happen suddenly, you know. So, I was living here in Juhu. Khayaam saab (Umrao Jaan’s music director) was also in Juhu (Mumbai). Shahryar saab (head of the Urdu department at Aligarh Muslim University), who did the lyrics for both Umrao Jaan and Gaman, used to come and stay with me here in this house. So, that way we were a trio trying to create a world within a world and nobody knew what was going on in our heads. It’s only when you come out of the recording studio that you realise a child is born, and how beautiful and perfect that child is.