Three arrested for ice cream parlour robbery in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing an ice cream parlour owner in northwest Delhi’s Keshav Puram to fund a Kanwar trip, police said on Wednesday. The accused — Sumit (20), Sagar alias Piyush (20) of Mangolpuri, and Vansh Gupta (20) of Khayala — threatened the victim with a knife, looted Rs 43,000, an iPhone 11, and kulfis on June 19.

They fled on a motorcycle driven by a third accomplice. Police scanned over 50 CCTV footages and arrested the trio near Rampura underpass. During the investigation, police analysed over 50 CCTV footages. Later, the accused were identified. A trap was laid on the Rampura underpass where the three suspects were nabbed, DCP (northwest) Bhisham Singh said. At their instance, the weapon used in the offence, robbed iPhone, and the motorcycle used in the commission of the robbery were recovered, the official added.