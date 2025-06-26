Trust in AAP is rising in Punjab, Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: A few days after its victories in the Punjab and Gujarat by-elections, the Aam Aadmi Party held a celebratory event in Delhi on Wednesday, where National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal declared that the message from the people was loud and clear—“Only AAP offers real hope for the nation.”

“The people of Gujarat have embraced the politics of transformation. This victory is not just electoral—it is a triumph of trust and aspiration,” Kejriwal said. Kejriwal asserted that AAP has drawn “a bold new line — a line of clean and honest politics.” He said the victory of Gopal Italia and Sanjeev Arora proves AAP’s commitment to integrity. “Just look at their background. Both have spotless reputations, have dedicated themselves to public service, and done a lot of work for society. Only the Aam Aadmi Party has the courage to give tickets to such clean, committed individuals,” he said.

He added, “There was a time when people said politics is not for decent people. The Aam Aadmi Party has shattered that notion. If you work hard, the public will support you. These candidates worked hard, and so did the party — that’s why the people gave them overwhelming support.”

Kejriwal said the support reflected a public desire for clean politics. “The people want an end to the culture of goondas, criminals, and hooligans.” Highlighting Sanjeev Arora’s win, he said, “This is pro-incumbency. He won by 10,637 votes—higher than the previous margin of 7,500.”