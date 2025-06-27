ACB registers case against AAP leaders Bharadwaj, Satyender Jain

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has registered a case against former Delhi health ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects under the Delhi government.

The FIR, filed under Section 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with IPC Sections 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B Punishment of criminal conspiracy), names Bhardwaj, Jain, unidentified government officials and private contractors. Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB) Madhur Verma said the case stems from an August 2022 complaint by then-Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, flagging serious irregularities in several public health infrastructure projects.

The complaint alleged budget manipulation, fund misuse and collusion with private contractors. “During 2018–19, 24 hospital projects worth Rs 5,590 crore were sanctioned, but most remain incomplete with substantial cost escalations. Similarly, an ICU hospital project of Rs 1,125 crore for seven pre-engineered facilities remains only 50% complete after three years and Rs 800 crore spent, despite a six-month timeline,” Verma said in a statement.

Verification revealed unauthorised construction by M/s Parnika Commercial and Estate Pvt Ltd at Jwalapuri and M/s Ramacivil India Construction Pvt Ltd at Madipur without requisite approvals.