After TMS report, vigilance probe ordered into mismanagement of Delhi night shelters

NEW DELHI: Ten days after The Morning Standard reported the plight of the homeless and the crumbling infrastructure of night shelters, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood paid a surprise visit to five such shelters at Sarai Kale Khan and confirmed many of the issues flagged in the story.

Calling the revelations “deeply troubling”, Sood announced that complaints of large-scale corruption and mismanagement would be investigated by the vigilance department, and if needed, the state government will recommend a CBI probe.

“This isn’t just negligence - it’s exploitation,” Sood said, pointing to a case where a sick man was being made to work as a cleaner for Rs 5,000 a month.

“Funds and facilities meant for the homeless are being siphoned off in collusion with NGOs and corrupt officials,” he alleged, stating that complaints had been pouring in through letters and public memorandums.

The minister’s visit comes after The Morning Standard report, ‘Delhi’s homeless struggle to find space for survival in overcrowded shelters’, published on June 16 highlighted severe shortcomings in night shelters—ranging from lack of hygiene, overcrowding, and insufficient staff to exploitation of residents and absence of records.