‘Around 1,100 arrested in drug-related offences’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Around 1,100 people have been arrested for drug-related offences in the last four to five months, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday. FIRs have been filed, large quantities of drugs have been seized and many addicted individuals have been sent to rehabilitation centres.

Addressing an event at the Yamuna Sports Complex on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Gupta praised the law enforcement agencies for their efforts but stressed that public support is equally crucial to curb the menace.

She further emphasised that the Prime Minister has laid out a national vision to make India drug-free by 2047 and the Delhi government is resolute in carrying out every responsibility towards achieving this goal. She said, “When India celebrates 100 years of independence in 2047, we must be able to present it as a healthy, empowered and drug-free nation.”