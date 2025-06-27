Delhi extends existing excise policy till March 2026 amid delay in new framework

NEW DELHI: With the current excise policy set to lapse on June 30, the Delhi government on Friday extended the existing regime until March next year. It had previously been extended from March 31 to June 30.
A notification issued by the excise department stated that the validity of all categories of liquor licences has now been extended until March 2026.
“The Competent Authority has granted approval for continuation of the Excise Duty-Based Regime, which has been in effect since licensing year 2022–23 (and continued in 2023–24 and 2024–25), for the Excise Year 2025–26 (w.e.f. 01.07.2025 to 31.03.2026), for grant of wholesale licences on the basis of the same terms and conditions,” the notification read.
Meanwhile, the department has also instructed relevant branches handling all licences and permits whether granted or renewed to issue necessary circulars accordingly.
According to officials, the move follows a delay in submission of proposals by a committee tasked with drafting a new excise framework. The committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, had been directed to submit a preliminary report by the last week of June. However, it failed to meet the deadline and has requested additional time to prepare a detailed report and policy.
Officials added that the extension will be utilised to finalise a fresh excise policy, which may reintroduce private players into the retail liquor market.
The current model, adopted after allegations of an excise scam under the previous AAP administration, permits only government-run liquor shops. It was implemented in August 2022 following concerns raised about the previous policy.
At present, around 792 liquor outlets are operating across Delhi, run by four different government agencies: Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation.