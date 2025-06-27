Delhi extends existing excise policy till March 2026 amid delay in new framework

NEW DELHI: With the current excise policy set to lapse on June 30, the Delhi government on Friday extended the existing regime until March next year. It had previously been extended from March 31 to June 30.

A notification issued by the excise department stated that the validity of all categories of liquor licences has now been extended until March 2026.

“The Competent Authority has granted approval for continuation of the Excise Duty-Based Regime, which has been in effect since licensing year 2022–23 (and continued in 2023–24 and 2024–25), for the Excise Year 2025–26 (w.e.f. 01.07.2025 to 31.03.2026), for grant of wholesale licences on the basis of the same terms and conditions,” the notification read.

Meanwhile, the department has also instructed relevant branches handling all licences and permits whether granted or renewed to issue necessary circulars accordingly.