Delhi HC asks NTA to reply to NEET-UG candidate’s plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to respond to a NEET-UG 2025 aspirant’s plea seeking compensatory marks, citing mental disturbance caused by a faulty biometric verification process at the exam centre.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, on June 20, issued notice to the NTA and directed that CCTV footage, logbook entries and other relevant registers from the examination centre be preserved until further orders.

The petitioner, who appeared for the medical entrance exam on May 4 at Trishla Devi Kanohar Lal Balika Inter College in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, alleged that his biometric authentication failed just before the exam. He was then made to file an application for permission to enter the examination hall.

According to the plea, the candidate was allowed into the examination room only five minutes before the test began.

During the exam, he was again asked to step out for biometric verification and was required to submit a handwritten application in both English and Hindi to the centre superintendent, an ordeal that, he claimed, affected his concentration and caused mental distress. The High Court has posted the matter for further hearing on June 27.