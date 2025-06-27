DoE rule on Class 1 age limit in Delhi draws flak from parents, educators

NEW DELHI: The recent decision by the Directorate of Education (DoE) mandating a minimum age of six years for Class 1 admissions from the 2026–27 academic session has triggered a wave of criticism from parents and educators, who argue that the move could hinder progress rather than helping it.

The DoE circular, issued on June 20, aligns the capital’s admission policy with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Right to Education Act, 2009, both of which advocate for a foundational learning framework beginning with three years of preschool education before formal schooling.

However, many parents see the rule as regressive rather than reformative. “Six years is very late for starting Class 1. By that age, children in other countries are already ahead. This will set our kids back in terms of learning and progress,” said Ankita Mishra, a parent.

The criticism also stems from examples of young children in India demonstrating exceptional ability at an early age. Atharva Arora, a five-year-old from Delhi, recently gave a TEDx talk on development goals at Mount Abu Public School, making him one of the youngest TEDx speakers in the city. Similarly, Aaryan Shukla began mental arithmetic training at age six and went on to set a Guinness World Record in 2024 at just 12.

“Children today already have a high IQ and are exposed to a lot from a very young age. Honestly, many are ready for Class 1 by the age of five, even earlier. Holding them back until six feels unnecessary,” said Pujanjali Shekhar, another parent.

Critics argue that enforcing a fixed age limit overlooks individual readiness and ability. “Admissions should depend on a child’s ability, not on age,” said Rakesh Singh.

The new guideline lays out a phased age structure: Nursery at 3+, Lower KG at 4+, Upper KG at 5+, and Class 1 at 6+. While schools have freedom to name these stages, the structure itself is non-negotiable.

Educators and parents alike question the assumption that every child requires a three-year preschool cycle before formal schooling. “With so many resources available, children don’t always need three years of pre-primary,” early childhood educator Bhavna Gautam said.

Bring consistency, improve foundational learning: DoE

The DoE maintains that the rule will bring consistency and improve foundational learning outcomes. However, the public dissent indicates many believe flexibility should take precedence over rigid age limits.