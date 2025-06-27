Govt says ‘no sexual assault’ in JPC hosp rape case, claims death due to poisoning

NEW DELHI: The city government on Thursday said the female patient who allegedly endured sexual assault at a city-run hospital and later died at another facility was not subjected to any sexual or physical exploitation.

A committee was constituted at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital (JPCH), where the incident was initially reported. Citing the committee’s findings, the government said in a statement, “As per reports submitted by JPCH and revealed through medical examination of the victim/patient, NO PHYSICAL OR SEXUAL ASSAULT WAS FOUND.”

According to the Delhi government, the woman died of suspected poisoning. The incident was first reported on June 21 at JPCH, where a fellow patient has been arrested in connection with the case. The girl was referred to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital the next day, where she later died.

“The patient was found lying in unconscious state on 21-06-25 in Sonia Vihar. Patient was brought to JPCH by Delhi Police and was given proper treatment. On 22-06-25 the patient was moved from Casualty Ward to HDU of JPCH. The patient reportedly went missing from HDU (High Dependency Unit) Ward in early hours of morning of 23-06-25 and was later found on Hospital Premises in the afternoon.

After treatment the patient was referred from JPCH to GTB on 23-06-25 evening with diagnosis of suspected poisoning and during treatment she passed away on 24-06-25 night,” the statement read.

The Delhi government said CCTV footage relevant to the case has been collected and handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation.