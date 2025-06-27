‘I’m as hip-hop as anyone in the country’: Delhi rapper Shauharty
In a world obsessed with image and self-worth, Delhi-based rapper shauharty is busy tearing his own apart. Known for a discography that consistently pushes sonic and lyrical boundaries, he returns with his latest drop, ‘Saddam Hussainé’—a track featuring Delhi singer Pahaad on vocals, accompanied by a 12-minute short film that unfolds like a Tarantino Western on a satirical trip.
‘Saddam Hussainé’ is a commentary on narcissism and ruthless power. The title is a nod to one of the world’s most controversial and divisive figures—to the West, he is mostly remembered for his atrocities, to many in the Arab world, he is remembered for his Arab nationalism—of the 20th century. Farookh—the protagonist played by shauharty in the short film—is blinded by his own voice and power, darting through the streets of Jaisalmer in search of a mysterious briefcase.
"For me, Saddam Hussein has always represented the pure-unchecked male ego and narcissism," says shauharty. “‘Saddam Hussainé’ is just a creative lens, not a political statement,” he says, adding that satire runs deep in the production. “The whole Saddam hiding spot meme is big in pop culture—we wanted to weave that in.”
Shot in the scorching deserts of Jaisalmer, the short film draws from classic Westerns like Sergio Leone’s The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, and Tarantino’s Django Unchained and Pulp Fiction. “Zaid (the director) and I wanted to make a gritty, satirical Western film,” says shauharty. “We tried to blend Indian cultural elements into a visual language shaped by Hollywood.”
Saddam Hussein, carries a mysterious briefcase—an homage to Pulp Fiction's iconic glowing briefcase. Says shauharty: “I couldn’t think of anyone else but Saddam Hussein to carry it—it’s as if he had a brief to be egoistic.” For the rapper, ego is an obstacle. “If you’re too egoistic to show who you are, you’re limiting your potential and creating a false image,” he says. “Letting go of ego was necessary to talk about subjects like identity, sexuality, and acceptance—topics that I’m covering throughout the forthcoming mixtape. I avoided them for a long time. Now, I’m finally ready to let that go.”
Farookh: The ego evolved
‘Saddam Hussainé’ is the second track on shauharty’s upcoming mixtape Farookh—named after the film’s protagonist. For shauharty, Farookh is his evolved self—an alter ego that has been slumbering inside him. “I am Farookh, and he is a symbol of how I evolved as a human being and musician,” he says.
‘Saddam Hussainé’ is the entry into the world of Farookh, a character at the centre of conversations on ego, identity, sexuality, and belonging—set against maximalist, layered productions featuring acid-washed guitars and funky horns. shauharty is diving into live-instrumentation based rap sounds—jazz, soul, sample-heavy hip-hop, and funk. The mixtape features tracks with members of his band Da’Rookhs, and longtime collaborators like music producers pakeezah and ARSLAN and newer collaborations with producers such as 30KEY!.
“Sonically and thematically, Farookh is the most complete and evolved project I’ve ever made,” he says, adding that much of the mixtape is still under wraps as a surprise for fans.
In Arabic, Farookh (Or Farooq) means one who distinguishes between truth and falsehood. The rapper says the mixtape lies on the idea of being vulnerable and honest. “Nothing is going to hamper you if you know what’s good for you and what’s not,” says shauharty.
Labels off
A manic hip-hop fan since childhood, shauharty entered Delhi’s underground to chase his rapper dreams. “When I dropped my first project Madheera (2022), I realised I couldn’t just sit at home and make music. I had to step out, network, and meet other artists,” he says. He made music work by showing up, supporting people, and building connections in Delhi’s hip-hop circuit. From Madheera to Paint it Dull in 2023, and now ‘Saddam Hussainé’, shauharty feels his music is now “much more structured, with more lyrical depth, and it’s a lot more personal,”. With Farookh, he is challenging himself more, “with longer and complex tracks that still hold up”.
shauharty is often described as an alternative hip-hop artist, but he takes issue with the label ‘alternative’, as it feels exclusionary—like being pushed to the margins. By definition, alternative hip-hop is a subgenre that deviates from standard conventions of traditional rap, both in sound and content, focusing on introspective, experimental themes. “I’m as hip-hop as anyone in this country,” he says. “Hip-hop has always been theatrical and experimental. So calling someone ‘alternative hip-hop’ just pushes them aside—it’s like saying they’re not part of the same world.”
Letting go isn’t just a lyrical concept—it’s a real-time shedding of old skins. For shauharty, the boldness of 'Saddam Hussainé' and Farookh isn’t about applause; it’s about truth. “Everybody wants fandom and recognition,” he says. “But I’ll never sabotage my music to get that.” With the mixtape on its way, he’s letting go of the delusion of “fixating on being the best.” “I used to feel dissatisfied with my output,” he says. “Now, I know it’s a blessing to be where I am and that’s enough.”