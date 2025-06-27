Implement SOP for tree felling and transplantation: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has issued a series of binding directions to ensure effective implementation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) governing the felling and transplantation of trees in the national capital. Justice Jasmeet Singh underscored that the directions are intended to protect the citizens’ constitutional right to a clean and pollution-free environment.

“This Court is dealing with the rights of the citizens of Delhi and the rights protected under Article 21 of the Constitution of India to live in a clean and pollution free environment. Hence, this Court is not considering a policy decision of the respondent, but only an SOP made pursuant to the directions passed by this Court,” the Court ordered.

The directions came in response to a contempt petition highlighting non-compliance by officials with earlier judicial orders. The petition raised concerns that Tree Officers were failing to provide reasons while granting permission to fell trees, in violation of court-mandated safeguards.

To strengthen accountability and environmental oversight, the Court ordered that the Divisional Conservator of Forests (DCF) or Tree Officer must be involved right from the planning stage of any project that may involve tree felling or transplantation.