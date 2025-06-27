'Somnath Bharti can’t represent wife': Nirmala Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday informed a Delhi court that AAP leader Somnath Bharti cannot legally represent his wife in a defamation case due to “conflict of interest”.

Bharti’s wife, Lipika Mitra filed a criminal complaint against Sitharaman before a court accusing her of defamation. Sitharaman’s counsel argued Bharti representing his wife Mitra in her complaint was conflict of interest as Mitra was Bharti’s wife, who alleged that the minister’s purported speech damaged her husband’s reputation.

The counsel said Bharti couldn’t appear in his own case and should withdraw his vakalatnama (document authorising lawyer to represent) failing which a reference ought to be made to the Bar Council of India for initiation of disciplinary proceedings against him.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal posted the hearing on July 16 after Bharti sought time to argue on the application.

The judge on May 19 issued notice to Sitharaman, noting that “the proposed accused is to be given opportunity of being heard”.