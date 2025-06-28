Delhi govt to deploy joint teams to enforce fuel ban on ELVs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to deploy joint enforcement teams from the transport department, traffic police, and MCD at fuel stations to implement the ban on refuelling end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) from July 1.

These teams will monitor compliance on the ground and impound any vehicles found violating the directive.

“We will deploy a team comprising transport and traffic police officials at each of these fuel stations. They will ensure that there is no law-and-order problem while implementing the system,” said Ajay Chaudhary, Special Commissioner (Traffic), Delhi Police.

End-of-life vehicles are those that have crossed their permissible age limit, 10 years for diesel and 15 years for petrol vehicles. As part of a phased regional strategy to reduce vehicular emissions in the national capital region (NCR), these end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) will no longer be allowed to refuel at any of the city’s fuel stations.

Authorities have equipped nearly 500 petrol and CNG pumps in the capital with Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras. These high-speed systems automatically scan vehicle registration plates and verify them against the VAHAN database to identify outdated vehicles. Once flagged as EoL, the system alerts fuel station operators to deny fuel and logs the violation for enforcement action.

Penalties for owners of such vehicles include fines of `10,000 for four-wheelers and `5,000 for two-wheelers, along with towing and parking charges.

Additionally, owners must submit a written undertaking confirming the vehicle will be removed from Delhi and not used in public spaces. The crackdown won’t stop at fuel denial. EoL vehicles found parked or moving in public areas will be impounded immediately and sent for scrapping at Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSF).

A no-objection certificate (NOC) will be mandatory for transferring such vehicles out of Delhi within a year of expiry. Enforcement teams, composed of transport and traffic police, will conduct regular drives to locate and remove EoL vehicles, while daily reports will be forwarded to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Over 62 lakh overage vehicles registered in capital

With over 62 lakh overage vehicles registered in Delhi, 41 lakh of them two-wheelers, the directive aims to improve compliance with previous Supreme Court and NGT orders. The policy will extend to five high-density NCR districts, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, and Sonipat, by Nov 1, and to the rest of the NCR by April 2026.