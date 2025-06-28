Delhi L-G Saxena approves linking of police stations to hospitals

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved a proposal concerning the linking and re-distribution of police stations to hospitals across the national capital for handling Medico Legal Cases (MLCs) and conducting post mortem examinations, L-G office said in a statement on Friday.

This initiative is designed to ensure quicker, more efficient medical and forensic support to victims involved in cases such as rape, road accidents and other emergencies requiring immediate medico-legal intervention, officials said.

The approval follows an extensive review and collaboration between Delhi Police, the Home Department and the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government, as per the statement.

The process began with Delhi Police submitting a consolidated list of police stations along with their corresponding designated hospitals as well as alternative hospitals.